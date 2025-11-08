True Wealth Design LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1,636.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.7%

ILMN stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

