Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

APPN stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -402.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 347,121.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,579,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after buying an additional 681,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Appian by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 524,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Appian by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 469,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 375,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

