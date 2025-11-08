Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up 5.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $33,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,284.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,296.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,404.30. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

