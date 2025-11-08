Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Bought by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 619.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 188,104 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,548,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 195.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,187,000 after buying an additional 147,483 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 504,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 576.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.0%

LECO stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,387 shares of company stock worth $3,974,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

