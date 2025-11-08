Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1,882.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.