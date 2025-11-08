Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises about 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

