Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $159.33

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.3333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $133.69 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

