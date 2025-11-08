Saros (SAROS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.43 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Saros has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Saros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saros has a market capitalization of $74.43 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saros Token Profile

Saros was first traded on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,997,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,164,928,955 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. The official message board for Saros is blog.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,997,181 with 1,164,909,930 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.06596039 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $7,577,768.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

