Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 962,957,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 106,250,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02.
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
