Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

