Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60, Zacks reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Shares of PH stock opened at $843.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $758.48 and a 200-day moving average of $712.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $851.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price target (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

