True Wealth Design LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF $AVUQ

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF comprises about 0.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVUQ opened at $59.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

About Avantis U.S. Quality ETF

?The Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations, sectors, and industry groups. The fund emphasizes growth companies, aiming to provide investors with exposure to firms that exhibit strong growth potential.

