True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 310.4% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 621,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

