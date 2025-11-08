Ambev S.A. $ABEV is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,200 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for 1.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ambev by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,757,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 1,170,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,455,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 222,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambev by 98.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,987 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,242,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,534 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.44 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

