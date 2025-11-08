True Wealth Design LLC Sells 22,107 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

