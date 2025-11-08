Nvwm LLC Invests $187,000 in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $8,108,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $679,729.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,299.10. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock worth $9,644,823. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBRK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

