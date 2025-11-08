Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $584.50

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.9412.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,823 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,790. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 132.9% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $427,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $562.82 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The stock has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

