Shrub (SHRUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Shrub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Shrub has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $232.35 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shrub has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00145633 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $211,949.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

