Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after purchasing an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,907,000 after buying an additional 319,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.93.

Cummins Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $474.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $482.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total transaction of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,476.20. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,949 shares of company stock worth $15,674,705 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

