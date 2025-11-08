Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $38.53 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 50.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.92. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

