Staked TRX Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Staked TRX has a total market cap of $172.60 million and $2.45 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Staked TRX token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official website is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.3551643 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,881,284.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

