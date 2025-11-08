Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after acquiring an additional 324,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $286.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

