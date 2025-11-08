One Wealth Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:AMP opened at $461.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

