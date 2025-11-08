Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

