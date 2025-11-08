Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.03 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

