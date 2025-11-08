Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.68 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

