Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,391,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $19.09 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

