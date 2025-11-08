JCSD Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.