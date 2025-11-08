One Wealth Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 365,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

