iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 29.6% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

