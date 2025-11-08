One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $708.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.28 and its 200 day moving average is $578.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $2,467,430. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

