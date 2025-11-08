One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

