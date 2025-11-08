MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 5,250,647 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250,647 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.18% of Bitfarms worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BITF. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

