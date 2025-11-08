Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 51,272 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 12.1% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,019,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after buying an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.