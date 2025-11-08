MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $10.68 Million Holdings in HCM II Acquisition Corp. $HOND

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. HCM II Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 3.35% of HCM II Acquisition worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HCM II Acquisition by 41,400.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $209,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,743,000.

HCM II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOND opened at $18.04 on Friday. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HCM II Acquisition Profile

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

