Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE Shares Purchased by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $44.41 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

