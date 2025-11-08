General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $840,490. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

