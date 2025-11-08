uCloudlink Group (UCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
uCloudlink Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
