uCloudlink Group (UCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCL

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.