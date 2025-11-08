MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 2.45% of Cantor Equity Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.
Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Performance
Shares of CEPT stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on CEPT
Cantor Equity Partners II Profile
Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantor Equity Partners II
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.