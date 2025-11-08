Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

