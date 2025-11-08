RS Group (LON:RS1) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RS Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.24%.

RS Group Price Performance

RS1 stock opened at GBX 584 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 476.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 772. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 700 to GBX 670 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

