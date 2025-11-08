MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 489,569 Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. $CRDL

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,569 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.35% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,194,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,553 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
CRDL opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
