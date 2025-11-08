Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. Approximately 250,657,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 19.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.