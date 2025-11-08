Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 446,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 289,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

