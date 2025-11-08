Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Major Shareholder Carl Icahn Acquires 101,422 Shares

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl Icahn bought 101,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,856.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,078,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,773,456.04. This represents a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $17.51 on Friday. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.The company had revenue of $288.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monro Muffler Brake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 62.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,681,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 648,269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 139,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

