iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

