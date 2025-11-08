Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $728,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,858,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,170,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 971,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

