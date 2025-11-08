OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,552 Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

