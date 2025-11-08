Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

