OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,140 The Boeing Company $BA

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.74. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

